VMRO-DPMNE’s Vice President, Vlado Misajlovski, visited Wednesday the Gjorce Petrov municipal election headquarters.

Great energy in the patriotic Gjorce Petrov. The municipal election headquarters is ready for a major victory on April 12. We will visit every home, knock on every door, reach every street and every person. Renewal will get everywhere. The construction of the announced Clinical Center has not yet started, no new kindergartens, no new infrastructure, and no gasification as they promised. But that is why they have brought us violated dignity and lost identity. The people in Gjorce Petrov will win because the love for a strong and dignified Macedonia is strongest here, Misajlovski wrote on social networks.