VMRO-DPMNE staged Friday its second protest against the increase of electricity prices. Many people joined the protest to express their revolt that the government was getting rich on their backs as they are forced to pay high electricity bills.

VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vlado Misajlovski says that the voice of the people is to reduce the price of electricity and that the entire current composition of the Regulatory Commission should resign.

VMRO-DPMNE continues to be on the streets, so we call on all people, all citizens and associations to join us. They must hear our voice, that is why we unite with everyone, said Misajlovski.

Earlier, a delegation of VMRO-DPMNE was not able to submit requests on behalf of the citizens as the doors of the commission were closed.

