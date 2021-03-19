Today, VMRO-DPMNE is on the field again, as we promised, we will be with the people, we will be with them to discuss all current issues. Today we are in Cair to talk to more citizens, of course these meetings are in the open, while maintaining distance because we all know in what situation Macedonia currently is, said Vlado Misajlovski from VMRO-DPMNE.

He points out that there are no vaccines, the citizens are too worried about the daily number of cases, the government is pushing for a census, and we keep saying that it is not the time for that, because health is above everything.