Tough elections are ahead, but justice will prevail because you see how many people gathered for the opposition’s protest in just one day, and they have expectations that VMRO-DPMNE must meet otherwise we would be similar to this government, the party’s Vice President said in an interview with Republika, Vlado Misajlovski.

Regarding the announcement of the interim prime minister Oliver Spasovski that a black campaign period is coming, Misajlovski said it is illogical for an interim prime minister tasked with conducting fair and democratic elections to say it and considers that they, as an opposition, have a legitimate right to evaluate the campaign. According to him, it is obvious that SDSM is starting to make some alibi because they know that they will lose the elections.

While we are making a program, while we are approaching the citizens with positive measures, the authorities announce that there will be spreading fake news, a black campaign… and they have constitutionally dismissed the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, while on the other hand, they invalidate any decision adopted by Interior Minister Nake Culev. The man who should conduct the elections in the MoI has his hands tied by the Government as well as the justice and judiciary that the government has captured all over Macedonia, said Misajlovski.

As a member of the coalition commission, Misajlovski revealed that next week the party will inform with whom they will form a coalition. He said that meetings with their coalition partners and parties part of the government were ongoing, but stressed that they must be careful with some people who in the past did VMRO-DPMNE wrong and are now demanding a return.

The door will not be open to everyone because they cannot always approach someone they feel is coming to power and immediately do so because we are bitter at the processes that have taken place in recent years. We saw that there were betrayals to VMRO-DPMNE and we need to be careful. It is good that many parties are coming to us and which are very disappointed with Zaev, but we will soon make the format and come up with the list. However, we should ask our membership, ask the citizens, it is not just a quick decision that will then be to the detriment of VMRO-DPMNE. We also talk to Albanian parties, but we are not like Zoran Zaev to promise that we are a multiethnic party, we are a Macedonian party for all citizens and what we promise will be for everyone in all of Macedonia, says Misajlovski.

In the interview, he also talks about the latest cases of “bombs” released by MP Antonio Milososki. He says that the party was receiving a lot of correspondence and materials with indications of crime and VMRO-DPMNE will disclose everything they have that is of public interest in order for people to learn the truth.

There is no businessman who does not complain, there is no person wanting to start a new business that does not complain, no foreign investor that does not complain about racketeering and corruption. This is an unprecedented thing! As a responsible political party we have to share all this with the public, but of course, where we have really solid evidence that we need to make public, Misajlovski said, noting that in the past press conferences, the party has disclosed material on many criminal events, but there is no man from SDSM that has been indicted, except in the “Racket” case which could not be hidden from the public.



In the interview with Republika, Misajlovski also talks about the date for the start of negotiations with the EU, the judiciary, as well as the infrastructure, the announcements of highway connecting Skopje and Bitola, as well as the highways he started as Minister of Transport and Communications at the time, but were not completed under the current government.

Below is a video of the interview led by journalist Ivan Lazarov