We have been hearing lies for these four years, SDSM was constantly lying. Not only has it lied for the past four years, now we hear that in their programs and election campaign they are saying the same projects they promised four years ago, we have new people, we have people who love the municipality, who want to work and it is really worth it to give them a chance, the vice president of VMRO-DPMNE Vlado Misajlovski said in Gazi Baba on Thursday.

Today we are here in Gazi Baba, with Boban Stefkovski, a man I have known for many years and a man who is worth running the municipality of Gazi Baba. I want to call on all citizens in Gazi Baba, who have always given us confidence and wanted VMRO-DPMNE to be a local government here, but of course central government as well, to come out en masse to score victory, to win together and to create a new future, said Misajlovski.

Misajlovski urged the citizens of Gazi Baba to come out en masse on Sunday and cast their vote for the VMRO-DPMNE candidate Boban Stevkovski.