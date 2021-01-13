What Zoran Zaev is doing in Vevcani is extremely inhumane and against the Macedonian tradition, the Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, Vlado Misajlovski, said in an interview with the “Sto ne e jasno” show.

In the interview, he spoke about the bad government policies regarding the economic and health crisis, as well as about the government sending police forces to break up the Vevcani Carnival.

Misajlovski stressed that such a forceful entry into Vevcani only indicates the fact that Zoran Zaev is firmly determined to trample on everything that representing Macedonian tradition and everything related to the Macedonian people. Total disrespect, trampling and destruction of Macedonia and its citizens, says Misajlovski.