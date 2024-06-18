Vlado Misajlovski will be the new Minister of Defense. He comes to this position from the parliamentary seat in the Assembly, but also from the vice-presidential seat in VMRO-DPMNE.

Misajlovski recorded a convincing victory in the second constituency in the last elections, where he faced the long-time Minister of Internal Affairs, who was outclassed in the election race by Misajlovski.

He holds a master’s degree in the Faculty of Social Sciences at the Department of Diplomacy and International Politics. Vlado got his start in the Parliament, in the office of the president of this institution, where he got his first assignment as a junior associate for international politics.

In a short time, he became the Advisor for International Policy in the Cabinet of the President of the Assembly. He was also the head of the support department for the mayor of Centar Municipality, while swimming in diplomatic waters as state secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. From that position, he actively works to fulfill the high NATO standards and closely cooperates with the structures of the North Atlantic Alliance.

As a member of parliament, he is a member of the National Council for European Integration and the Committee on Foreign Policy and the chairman of the Committee on Transport and the Environment. Misajlovski was also state secretary, and later minister of transport in Gruevski’s VMRO-DPMNE Government.

Previously, he was also the head of the Public Enterprise for State Roads.

With the arrival of Mickoski at the head of VMRO-DPMNE, he becomes its vice president. People who know him say that he is a measured and honest person, a professional in the performance of work engagements. Vlado Misajlovski is a family man, husband, father of two children, and in one of the rare interviews about his private life, he says that his family is the most important.