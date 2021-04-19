The Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE, Vlado Misajlovski, spoke in an interview with TV Alfa about the current political situation in the country, the unstable parliamentary majority, and the non-procurement of Covid-19 vaccines.

Misajlovski emphasized that the Government and the Ministry of Health definitely do not know in which direction they are leading the country in relation to the pandemic, because every day we hear how everything is under control, and we have over 30 deaths almost every day, which is extremely devastating.