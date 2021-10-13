At the moment, Zoran Zaev is holding a government session to approve funds for bribery of companies. Zaev, contrary to the Electoral Code, today put an item on the government’s agenda for voting without debate – Granting financial support to 159 companies, just 4 days before the local elections, VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vlado Misajlovski informed at Wednesday’s press conference.

This is the Draft Agenda for holding today’s government session, it shows that there is a flagrant violation of the Electoral Code and institutional bribery for which there will be accountability. Zoran Zaev and all members of the government today should know that by voting on this iten the government is committing a crime for which they will be held accountable, said.

VMRO-DPMNE calls on the Anti-Corruption to react and open proceedings.