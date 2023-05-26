The latest Freedom House report Countries in Transition 2023 ranks Macedonia among the countries with a hybrid regime, VMRO-DPMNE spokesperson Marija Miteva said on Thursday, adding that the report reveals that Macedonia has been stuck in one place for years.

“The Government that was promising a thorough democratization of the society put Macedonia among the countries with a hybrid regime”, she said.

Miteva pointed out that the governing was graded 3.5, the same as the media independence. Corruption and judicial independence are graded 3.25. Macedonia just cannot move to a higher grade than three.

“It is a string of catastrophic ratings for Macedonia, which, with this Government, get ever worse with every next grading. Being satisfied with the average or stagnating is a feature of a weak and dysfunctional government. Macedonia needs changes and progress that would provide for improvement of Macedonia’s reputation within all relevant global reports, and VMRO-DPMNE pledges to do that”, MIteva said.