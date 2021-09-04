VMRO-DPMNE spokeswoman Marija Miteva warned that officers of the ANB security service were present at the site of the major traffic accident that occurred today, and were pressuring participants and witneses to alter their statements. The accident which included three vehicles and left one fatality and seven injuries, was likely caused by Zoran Mileski – Zoki Kiceec, a major underworld figure close to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

The Government’s favorite racketeer was not in prison, where he was supposed to be, but instead was free. We are informed that officers of the 6th service of the ANB were present all day long at the site of the accident and were pressuring the witnesses and the media there. This is an attempted cover-up. The Government needs to respond why was Kiceec not in prison and what were ANB officers doing at the site of the accident, Miteva asked.