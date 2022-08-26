The government hit the pockets of the citizens again. The largest number of households and the business sector will pay more expensive electricity as of December. And it is an undeniable fact that Macedonia has been in crisis for years, and all crises are the result of the incompetence of the government of SDSM, due to their private tenders and due to the fact that with the increase in the price of electricity, SDSM only enables personal extra profit, the spokeswoman of VMRO-DPMNE, Marija Miteva said at Friday’s press conference.

She emphasized that with the Kovacevski government, businesses in Macedonia pay up to 100% more expensive electricity compared to countries in the region.

VMRO-DPMNE warned, all these years ago, we publicly and unequivocally emphasized that with the higher price of electricity, a private company will get richer, and the citizens will get poorer. We protested, we warned that tenders are being concluded in private. First they stole from tenders, then they stole electricity from the surrounding countries. We raised the alarm about the high margin for the universal supplier, we asked them to reduce the value added tax instead of 18% to 5%, explained Miteva.

The spokeswoman indicated that instead, the government led by SDSM manipulated, lied to the public that electricity saving measures had been adopted, that domestic production had increased, that they had the full capacity of REK Bitola while they only had one functional bloc, they claimed that they provided households with price lower than the price of electricity on the stock exchanges and they said, there will be no increase in the price of electricity.