SDSM simply has no position regarding the proposal. When there is no position, SDSM always talks about something that is not a trending topic. Zoran Zaev appeared on television and publicly violated the Macedonian positions, saying that the same language is spoken in Macedonia and Bulgaria, ie in Strumica and Petrich. The same Zoran Zaev said that Macedonians and Bulgarians are one and the same people. And now we have to go back to all his wrong and regressive policies which because of SDSM Macedonia is where it is. The only one responsible for this situation is the Social Democratic Union, said Marija Miteva, member of the EC and spokesperson of VMRO-DPMNE in an interview with TV Kanal 5.

Miteva added that VMRO-DPMNE has repeatedly emphasized that if language and identity are part of the negotiating framework as a condition it will not support it.

And what we are afraid of now is that you mentioned a bilateral protocol that will have to be made between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Macedonia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria, you want to tell me that Minister Bujar Osmani does not know what it is about. And what kind of bilateral protocol should be made in just five days? How will Minister Bujar Osmani state his position in just five days that it is good and that the bilateral protocol should be signed? When will he inform the representatives in the Parliament? When will he inform the public? And when he will wait to receive confirmation from the Macedonian citizens, from those who are concerned about this issue that it should be approved or not, Miteva asked.

She pointed out that in the absence of positions on the issue of the proposal from France, the government is trying to change the topic and blame the opposition. The government has the wrong foreign policy. The government is secretly holding talks and not informing the Macedonian public, she added.

