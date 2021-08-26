VMRO-DPMNE spokeswoman Marija Miteva dismissed talks about a split in the SDSM – DUI – BESA coalition, after BESA, the smallest of the three ruling partners, said that it will run its own, independent candidates in the local elections.

They announced a coalition, and now they nominate separate candidates. It was not long ago when these three parties called each other criminals, but then formed a coalition. It’s all a show put on for he public. The citizens should know that the main motivation for them is pure, naked power, Miteva said.