Only 40 days before the elections in this way the SDSM government is trying to silence us, silence our journalists, silence Infomax, but that will not happen, Infomax editor Aleksandar Mitovski said after the court sentenced him today to a six-month suspended sentence provided that Mitovski does not repeat the crime in the next two years.

This hearing only confirmed that the inquisition is ruling in Macedonia. No laws, no constitution, no international treaties, no human rights and freedom charters apply here anymore, nothing but the political interest of Zoran Zaev who appeared to be affected by the text disputed by this court and this prosecution that he was mentioned as a man who informed Bojan Jovanovski and Zoran Milevski Kiceec that proceedings were being initiated against them in order not being the man caught organizing a racketeering scheme in the country.