Aleksandar Mitovski, editor of the Infomax.mk news portal, who published the latest tapes featuring Zoran Zaev, says that he does not know who the person he is talking to is, but that it is probably his close friend.

I don’t know, but it’s probably a close friend. The way he talks gives the impression that the interlocutor is probably an exceptionally close person to Zaev, Mitovski said Monday on TV Alfa’s “Sto ne e jasno” show.