Greek Prime MInister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also called on Macedonia to respect the 2018 Prespa treaty as a condition of its opening of EU accession talks. After the online EU – Balkans summit held yesterday, the Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov came out strong urging Macedonia to respect his 2017 treaty with Zoran Zaev, and warned that failure to do so will result in a veto.

Mitsotakis added that the Macedonian Government needs to uphold all its obligations under the Prespa treaty and added that maintaining good neighborly relations is a pre-condition for the European perspective of Macedonia and Albania. Although Macedonia is not mentioned in the conclusions of the summit, they specifically point to the two treaties Zaev signed.