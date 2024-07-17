Greece is the “supervisor” of Skopje’s European integration, and its progress toward Europe hinges on resolving the name issue. This requires the neighboring country’s government to clearly affirm that the new name applies universally, upholding the treaty they signed. “We are not asking for anything else. Pacta sunt servanda,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated in a Sky TV interview on Tuesday evening, as reported by MIA’s Athens correspondent.

In his interview with the Greek television’s primetime news, Mitsotakis emphasized that “Greece is not alone and has the support of the entire Europe” on this issue, and the Greek position is “absolutely understandable.”

He noted that North Macedonia joined NATO because the name issue was resolved through the Prespa Agreement.

“The Prespa Agreement has other weaknesses, but the article that refers to the name, erga omnes, establishing the name Republic of North Macedonia for all uses, is indisputable and not open to any legal interpretations. This is the country’s name, and no one can call it by any other name,” Mitsotakis said.

“I made it absolutely clear to the Prime Minister of North Macedonia during the NATO Summit that he was at that table precisely because of the signed agreement, which he is currently not honoring,” Mitsotakis added.

He reiterated that he had personally opposed the Prespa Agreement due to its provisions on Macedonian nationality and language, not because of the name.

“Our neighbors should honor this agreement because we want them close to Europe. We don’t want to fall out with them,” Mitsotakis told Sky TV.