Hearing that the new government of North Macedonia refers to the country as the “Republic of Macedonia” domestically is seriously concerning and is an issue I want to address. It is unconstructive, hinders North Macedonia’s European progress, and is an unnecessary complication, said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a discussion with former U.S. Ambassador to Greece, Daniel Speckhard. This discussion was organized by the think tank “Council on Foreign Relations” in Washington, as reported by MIA’s Athens correspondent.

Mitsotakis emphasized that North Macedonia is now a NATO member because Greece lifted its veto following the Prespa Agreement. Although this agreement was signed by the previous government, Mitsotakis respects it as it is an international agreement that binds Greece.

“The most fundamental aspect of the Prespa Agreement is the name ‘North Macedonia,’ which must be used everywhere, both domestically and internationally. This is non-negotiable and clearly stipulated in the Prespa Agreement. Greece will not negotiate this point. Hearing that the new government of North Macedonia refers to the country as the ‘Republic of Macedonia’ domestically is seriously concerning and is an issue I want to address. It is unconstructive, hinders North Macedonia’s European progress, and is an unnecessary complication at a time when everyone should be seeking common ground,” Mitsotakis stated.