VMRO-DPMNE MP Rasela Mizrahi said Wednesday that it is tragic that Macedonia begs the neighboring countries for vaccines and that it only shows the incapacity of the government and Health Minister Venko Filipce to deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

Additionally, Mizrahi emphasized that the situation with immunization is a tragedy for our country and that by inoculating 300 people with the initial dose per day we will need 10 years to inoculate the entire population of the country. Mizrahi added that the delay with immunization causes not only health damage with the loss of huge lives but also huge economic damage.