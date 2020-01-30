Labor and Social Policy Minister Rasela Mizrahi says the additional deputy minister, Sanela Skrijelj, is obstructing the work of the ministry and is trying to deter employees in doing their tasks with intimidation and pressure.

Minister Mizrahi urged the employees not to be afraid and to work in accordance with the law in the interest of the citizens. According to her, there are processes in the Ministry that are not election-related and that do not require a binding signature with the Additional Deputy Minister. According to Mizrahi, this is also shown by the SEC decision made at the request of the Ministry.

She added that Skrijelj, abusing her position and, as she said, with a hint of threat, pressures employees to act against the law for which there was adequate evidence.

The SEC adopted a decision that the decisions made do not constitute acts or documents relating to legal, financial and staffing issues related to the organization of elections under Art. 46 paragraph 3 of the Law on the Government of the Republic of Macedonia. These SEC decisions only point out that we should not have signatures binding on all grounds, that there are ongoing processes that normally work with one signature, and that everything else is just pushing in the direction of the ministry’s disfunction, Minister Mizrahi said.

This, according to her, confirms that the additional deputy minister acted unlawfully and impeded the normal functioning of the ministry of labor and social policy.