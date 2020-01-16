Reforms to promote and protect the rights and well-being of children in the country and the process of deinstitutionalization are the topics discussed at today’s meeting of Labor and Social Policy Minister Rasela Mizrahi with UNICEF representative to Macedonia, Patrizia Di Giovanni.

The meeting was an opportunity to inform each other about the initiated processes of cooperation between the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy and UNICEF. Namely, there is long-standing successful cooperation between the two institutions, and many projects that were in the interest of the children have been realized, the Labor Ministry’s press service said.

Mizrahi and Di Giovanni expressed interest in continuing to assist the process of preschool education of children and Early Childhood Development centers. Di Giovanni stressed the role and contribution of UNICEF in the country.

Minister Mizrahi reaffirmed her commitment to promoting and protecting children’s rights and that the ministry she runs would put the child’s best interests before politics, but also that her vision for child protection was to work dedicatedly in this area because children are children only once and this is a time when they need the support of both the family and the state.