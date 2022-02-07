In the PR mechanisms implemented by this government we have seen something called the smoke screen phenomenon, ie the perception to change reality. But it has an end because the citizens live in that reality and are aware, said the MP from VMRO-DPMNE, Rasela Mizrahi in an interview with TV Alfa, adding that the government failed to pass the draft law on civil liability for insult and defamation which provides for liability for negative opinion.

She clarified that the government is trying to pass laws through the European flag procedure, and so came the law that it wanted to implement urgently.

It is problematic, and what will happen in our society in which the people are under pressure due to numerous crises, will mean that people will sue each other, but also a second thing, whether we look like a state that oppresses the media and citizens, said Mizrahi.

Mizrahi emphasized that this is why the government wants to silence the Parliament because such laws are being discussed there and the public will hear what the intentions of the government are.