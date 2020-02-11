Minister of Labor and Social Policy Rasela Mizrahi held a press conference today on “Mila Carovska’s Criminals”.
Asked about the board reading the Republic of Macedonia at the Ministry, Mizrahi stated that she did not intend to change the board with the name Republic of Macedonia and was even prepared to pay a fine.
I’ll pay a fine of 5,000 euros, but I will not change the board reading the Republic of Macedonia. I do not intend to place a banner with the Republic of North Macedonia, said Mizrahi.
