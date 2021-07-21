The resolution submitted by VMRO-DPMNE was created in such a way that no citizen of Macedonia will say “no” to this resolution and no political figure will say “no”, VMRO-DPMNE MP, Rasela Mizrahi said in an interview with TV Kanal 5.

Mizrahi emphasized that the Resolution created by MANU, UKIM and MOC speaks about the Macedonian language, Macedonian identity and Macedonian history and there is nothing to correct in it.

Regarding the census, she stressed that the methodology is disputable and it should be discussed because it determines resident and non-resident citizens.

The legal solution that was offered for the census was incomplete and the methodology was expected to be supplemented by certain questionnaires that remained open in the law, which primarily referred to resident and non-resident population, and the methodology remained to be discussed because it is a bylaw which means it is changeable, Mizrahi said.

Mizrahi also referred to the Law on Citizenship, emphasizing that if Macedonia wants to be part of the EU, it must behave like that, and EU countries require that in order to obtain citizenship one should be a resident citizen for 8 to 10 years.