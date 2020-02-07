The fight against divisions and segregation in society on the basis of religion, ethnicity and other basis were some of the topics discussed at today’s meeting between the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Rasela Mizrahi and French Ambassador, Christian Thimonier.

The French ambassador was interested in the functioning of the administration during the interim government, as well as the efficiency of the Przino Agreement government on the organization of fair and democratic elections and the need for its promotion.

Minister Mizrahi briefed the ambassador on all the challenges she faces as a minister and as a woman during the period of the interim government, but also in conditions of major divisions in society.

The two interlocutors jointly reaffirmed the importance and commitment to promoting gender equality and the need for future co-operation in undertaking affirmative action to strengthen the place and role of women in society, the Labor Ministry’s press service informed.

