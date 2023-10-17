Rashela Mizrahi, an MP from VMRO-DPMNE and the head of the Oncology Inquiry Commission, inquired of the former Minister of Health, Venko Filipce, about the procedures he followed regarding tenders during his tenure as the Minister of Health. She raised the question of how tenders were conducted when the Oncology Clinic did not provide a clear specification regarding the required drugs and their quantities.How did you make tenders for the procurement of medicines when you were never given a specification for medicines, quantities for the medicines”, asked Mizrahi, the former Minister of Health, Filipche, who was questioned by the Inquiry Commission today.