What has changed since 2016 so that associations with the names of fascists can be registered in Macedonia?, Rasela Mizrahi wrote on Facebook.

THE GOVERNMENT HAS CHANGED AND SHOULD LEAVE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE!! This government shamelessly and unblinkingly revives the values of the Third Reich. These are not the values of anti-fascist and heroic Macedonia. To our Macedonia. Tomorrow we will submit a Law on Amendments and Supplements to the Law on Associations and Foundations, so let the majority not vote for it and publicly, clearly, and loudly say that they are on the wrong side of both history and the present. DEATH OF FASCISM – FREEDOM OF THE PEOPLE!!!