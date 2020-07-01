Rasela Mizrahi, MP candidate in the second electoral district, said Wednesday outside the Museum of the Macedonian Struggle that the existing hatred must be defeated.

Why is it important to talk about anti-Semitism, because it is basically hatred that undermines the foundations of democracy and threatens free citizens. This means that anti-Semitism does not only affect Jews, it affects everyone, so we say that it begins with the Jews, but never ends with them. I am deeply grateful to all those who have reacted to those politically motivated attacks against me. I hope we will restore the rhythm of life in which we are all equal, Mizrahi said.

