For months I have been asking questions about the loan of almost 90 million euros, of which 32 million euros were to be allocated for healthcare, about 11 million euros to the HIF, the rest to health institutions, and the remaining 55-56 million euros were to go to the account of Labor and Social Affairs, neither the Minister of Finance, nor the Deputy Minister gave an answer as to where these funds in the budget are when it was reviewed, VMRO-DPMNE MP Rasela Mizrahi, MP asked on TV Kanal 5.

Mizrahi says she has been waiting for an answer since December.