The MKD.mk news site reports that Saso Mijalkov actually fled Macedonia on Sunday and made it to Belgrade, while negotiating his return with Zoran Zaev. The scandalous escape of the former security chief ended on Tuesday, when Mijalkov walked into the office of state prosecutors in Skopje, ending the latest drama in the years long political crisis in Macedonia.

Mijalkov faces a sentencing over the 2015 wiretapping scandal. According to MKD, he negotiated with Zaev about the sentence he can expect to receive on Friday. The news site reports that Mijalkov demanded a sentence of no more than five years, no immediate order to begin serving it, and the possibility to drag the process out through the Appeals Court.

The news site reports that a foreign country got involved in the negotiations and demanded that Zaev ensures Mijalkov’s return to Skopje. Mijalkov’s return to Macedonia was facilitated through the embassy of this country in Serbia, MKD.mk writes.