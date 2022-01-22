Serbian authorities cite Europol data to inform that well known regional mobster Radoje Zvicer was planning to assassinate Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The case is closely watched in Macedonia, where the Zaev regime issued Zvicer a Macedonian passport – as part of a major scandal in which over 200 mobstes from the region and beyond received fake identities.

A year after we revealed that the Interior Ministry led by Oliver Spasovski was issuing fake passports, including to would-be Vucic assassin Radoje Zvicer. The case was closed with symbolic sentences for low level Ministry officials. They are the collateral damage of the lack of accountability for the actual perpetrators, the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party said in a press release.