The Holy Synod of the Macedonian Orthodox Church-Ohrid Archdiocese (MOC-OA) brought Tuesday bishops of the former Orthodox Ohrid Archdiocese (OOA) back into its canonical jurisdiction.

Metropolitan Jovan will head MOC-OA’s Krushevo-Demir Hisar parish, Bishop Joakim the Deljadrovce-Ilinden parish, Bishop Marko the Delchevo-Kamenica parish, and Bishop David the Skopje parish.

On June 5, OOA merged with MOC-OA through a service held in Ohrid-based church St. Sofia, on the anniversary of the SOC act over MOC-OA’s autocephaly, which put an end to the 55-year-long dispute between the two churches.