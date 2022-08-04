The Defense Ministry is yet to confirm whether Macedonia has sent to Ukraine four SU-25 jets.

The exact details of all three decisions, their content and explanation will be declassified and transparently published in the days to come. The decisions made so far do not impair the combat readiness of the Macedonian army, said the Ministry of Defense.

Some media reported that the four “Su-25” fighter jets that Macedonia bought from Ukraine during the 2001 conflict were donated to Kyiv these days.

Earlier, Macedonia donated T-72 tanks to Ukraine.