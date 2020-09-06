The Government plans to hold a very modest celebration of the 29th anniversary of independence on September 8.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will be the main speaker at an event that will be held with a bare minimum of attendees who will be kept at a distance from each other. Zaev will be accompanied by his de-facto co-Prime Minister Artan Grubi, Deputy Prime Minister Ljupco Nikolovski, and ministers Mila Carovska and Jagoda Sahpaska at the Butel cemetery where they will visit the graves of former presidents Kiro Gligorov and Boris Trajkovski.