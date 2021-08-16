The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said Monday that in cooperation with its strategic partner the US and the other NATO allies, calls on all parties in Afghanistan to respect and facilitate the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country.

Given the seriously worsening security situation in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with its strategic partner the US, and the other NATO allies, calls on all parties in Afghanistan to respect and facilitate the safe departure of foreign nationals who are currently there, and Afghans who wish to leave the country. The entities and organizations that are a position of power and authority in the country should also bear the responsibility for the protection of human lives, as well as for the immediate restoration of security and stability in the country, reads the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.