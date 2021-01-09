Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani this past week has had a contact with Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and the two have agreed the two sides to exchange proposals regarding the Action Plan in the coming days, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
According to the Ministry, the government’s special envoy Vlado Buckovski will visit Bulgaria frequently in coming period in order to follow the Action Plan and encourage the cooperation of the ministries.
