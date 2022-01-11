After today’s consultations between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Macedonia and Bulgaria, it was concluded that the decisions of the health authorities of the Republic of Bulgaria for self-isolation of part of the Government Cabinet of Prime Minister Petkov will not change the previously agreed framework for the visit of the high-level government delegation to Skopje, informed the Macedonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Accordingly, it informed that the date January 18, Monday, remains as a set date for the realization of the visit, which is expected to correspond to the election of the new Government in the country.