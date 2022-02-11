Monitoring closely the situation in and around Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia would like to call upon all nationals of the Republic of Macedonia to adhere to the following: All nationals of North Macedonia planning to visit Ukraine over the forthcoming period are advised to avoid travelling to the country and, furthermore, if circumstances allow, all nationals of Macedonia currently located in Ukraine are advised to leave the country as soon as possible.

According to the previous calls, the citizens who are in Ukraine, and who have not yet left their data in the embassy, to contact the Embassy of the Republic of Macedonia in Kiev, in order to submit their data to the following telephone numbers:

+380442877882

+380663951190

е-mail: [email protected]

Additionally, Macedonian citizens can contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the hotline +389 75 273 732 and the following e-mail address: [email protected]