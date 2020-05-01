50 people were caught breaking curfew in the past 24 hours, of which 42 were detained and appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Ministry of Interior said in a press release on Friday.

Over the past 24 hours, the Interior Ministry issued 65 isolation orders and 65 people signed self-isolation statements, the press release reads.

According to the Ministry, no one has been caught ignoring home-isolation orders during police controls in the same period.