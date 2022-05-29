Has the Ministry of Interior been turned into a den of criminals? Such questions were asked by the citizens on social networks after a video was published in which the Deputy Director of the Public Security Bureau, Arif Asani, plays the main role.

A video posted on Twitter shows shooting at police officers and Asani arriving at the scene. He then pressured the criminal who shot at police officers to be released.

After a short argument, Asani’s mission was successfully completed. He released the criminal and left the place satisfied.