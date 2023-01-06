Shocking pictures from the hospital in Struga were shared with the public today by a local politician, whose comment was that the hospital is not a place where patients can be treated properly.

The pictures show decaying walls eaten away by water and mold and unsanitary toilets.

This is the result of having one party in power for 20 years. There is total degradation in all areas of life, and the hospitals are no exception, said Lulzim Nasufi, head of the local branch of the Alliance of Albanians.

The DUI party has held almost uninterrupted monopoly over Albanian representation in the Government since 2002, and its local boss Ramiz Merko is Mayor of Struga since 2005, with a break of four years.