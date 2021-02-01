Momir Maricic, the father of the Minister of Justice Bojan Maricic, asked for a gift, and in a short time he received it from two young lawyers while he was a public prosecutor in the Skopje Prosecutor’s Office, NetPress has learned.

According to NetPress sources, the two young lawyers at the time, one of whom is now known and has her own office, bought him a rug that cost about 200 euros in a store in Skopje’s shopping center “Bunjakovec”, as instructed by Maricic.

The father of the current Minister of Justice told them that if they want help and cooperation in the cases of the Skopje Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office, where he was a representative, they should treat him with a rug. He gave them precise instructions about which rug he wished to have and from which store.

This happened during the period when he was employed as a prosecutor in the Skopje Public Prosecutor’s Office.

These days, the name of Momir Maricic is being mentioned in the public after the journalist Sasa Uzunov published photos of the father of Minister Maricic “proudly posing” with golden bust of Hitler.