Montenegro revised the list of countries whose citizens will be allowed to enter without preconditions, and left Macedonia out of the revised list.

Macedonia was initially not on the list, was later added but is now out again. The reason is the high number of active coronavirus cases in Macedonia, where a post-Ramadan spike is occurring. Montenegro requires that a country has less than 25 active cases per 100.000 citizens in order to open its borders. The popular tourist destination currently has no active coronavirus cases and is trying to balance opening the borders for the sake of the tourist season, and protecting public health.

Ireland was also removed from the revised list.