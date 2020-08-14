Montenegro is plans to open its border for Macedonian citizens, but will likely require they show negative coronavirus tests.
A Montenegrin health official told Vijesti that the country is also opening the borders for citizens of Serbia, Bosnia, Albania and Kosovo. The important tourism sector pushed for the opening of borders. Montenegro is not a major destination for Macedonian tourists, but with the Greek border closed, it could become a last chance option in the final weeks of the summer.
Comments are closed for this post.