A monument to legendary VMRO leader Todor Aleksandrov was unveiled in his native Novo Selo near Stip toda, on the 100th anniversary of his death.

Speakers during the event, including Aleksandar Pandov, head of the Patriotic Institute of VMRO-DPMNE, compared Aleksandrov as even to the greatest VMRO leaders, such as Goce Delcev. “It’s a shame that we haven’t given him a monument here before”, Pandov said.

Igor Eftimov, from the association dedicated to preserving the memory of Todor Aleksandrov, pointed out that the Old Man rised the issue of Macedonian statehood and insisited that the new state must not be ruled by Greeks, or Serbs or Bulgarian.