Moral responsibility is a personal feeling. If I were in that position, I would immediately resign for moral reasons, I would wait a second, President Stevo Pendarovski said in an interview with “360 degrees” after the Tetovo modular covid hospital fire.

It is a feeling that you have inside you, you have a threshold by which you say ‘after this I cannot be, manager, director, minister, president’ and here you cannot suggest to anyone, it is a personal feeling, says Pendarovski.