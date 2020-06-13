This is already becoming morbid. On the darkest day when we have 200 new infections and even eight deaths, Zaev, Filipce and Spasovski without any care of conscience say that they are building a successful health system and that they are successfully dealing with the coronavirus.

Today, interim Prime Minister Spasovski and Health Minister Filipce during a visit to the new wing of the Strumica General Hospital stressed that they are strengthening health facilities and that by investing in human resources they had created a system that successfully deals with the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Citizens rightfully wonder if these three SDSM staffers live in Macedonia or elsewhere. Do they have a feeling for today’s deaths, which are a direct result of their measures and “successful” health care?

Today’s death of a 31-year-old mother from Gostivar shows how successfully is Filipce’s healthcare dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

