Aleksandar Stojanov, head of the Institute for public health, joined in the announcements that Macedonia could face new curfews linked to the coronavirus epidemic. A similar announcement recently came from Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce.

We are seeing conditions that indicate the situation getting worse. That is why we want to prepare a protocol for restrictive measures that would cover places where people gather, restaurants, cafes, night clubs, shopping malls. The young are more active over the summer, they stay out but in autumn they will be indoors in these places. We will see how things progress, Stojanov said.

The major Second Wave of the epidemic, that began with the end of the Muslim month of Ramadan, is slightly receding with the number of active cases hovering around 3,000, but Macedonia continues to have the worst statistics in the region in deaths and in infections.