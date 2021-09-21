A wealth of documents from the Skopje city hall prove that a contract worth 300,000 EUR to reconstruct water lines in Skopje’s Karpos district, was rigged. VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimitar Arsovski continued to present evidence that shows that city inspectors were reviewing the work of the Koding 2 company in July 2020, even though the contract was formally awarded in October 2020.

One of the documents is a citation for the workers, who were found in a restaurant instead of working on the site. This was dated August 20th, more than a month before the contract was formally awarded to the company, Arsovski said.

The opposition party blames Skopje Mayor Petre Silegov and the director of the Vodovod water utility company Dusko Veskovski of approving the contract in collusion with the company manager – likely in exchange for a cut of the contract, and then pressuring the city hall to formally approve it months later.